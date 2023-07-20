Telangana: BRS govt announces Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minorities ahead of elections | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Earlier, the BRS government launched a separate scheme for Dalits as well.

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday announced the BRS government will provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minorities.

Rao, while addressing a public event, said, "On the order of the Chief Minister, within a week or 10 days, without a bank loan on the application, you will be given Rs 1 lakh under the scheme."

The move is crucial as assembly election is due by the end of this year in Telangana.

The minister felicitated BRS leaders from minority communities appointed as chairpersons of different corporations at the event.

He praised Chief Minister KCR saying the scheme was made after his active participation of him as he wants to upliftment of the minority community.

The state-sponsored scheme aimed at the development of minority communities, he asserted.

Rao further said his government has built residential schools and colleges in the state to ensure the welfare of the people.

Rs 1 lakh each will be provided to deserving families from minority communities, he asserted.

