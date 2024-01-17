Telangana: Mahesh Goud, Venkat Balmoor named Congress candidates for MLC bypoll

Follow us on Image Source : X Mahesh Kumar Goud Bomma and Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor

The Congress on Wednesday announced Mahesh Kumar Goud Bomma and Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor as Congress candidates for the Telangana Legislative Council. The by-election will take place on January 29. Members of the legislative council are elected by MLAs.

The two seats in the legislative council fell vacant after BRS MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and P Kowshik Reddy resigned as both leaders got elected to the legislative assembly in the recent poll held in the state.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following persons as Congress candidates to contest the byelections to the Legislative Council of Telangana to be elected by the MLAs. 1. Mahesh Kumar Goud Bomma, 2.Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor," AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said in a press release.

Mahesh Kumar Goud is the working president of the state Congress and Venkat Balmoor, a medical doctor, is the president of NSUI in Telangana.

Goud handled key responsibilities as PCC working president during the electionis. Balmoor played a key role in rasing youth issues like unemployment during BRS rule.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who was AICC in-charge of Telangana earlier, congratulated Mahesh Goud and Venkat Balmoor on social media platform X.

He said that loyalty would always be valued in Congress. Tagore recalled that Venkat Balmoor had fought and lost the bypoll to Huzurabad assembly seat in 2021 when PCC president Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had asked him to contest.

(With PTI inputs)

