Telangana: Girl student of state-run residential school found hanging at house in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A girl student of standard 10 of a state-run residential school in Telangana’s Suryapet district allegedly died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad, the police said on Sunday (February 18). The incident comes a week after another girl student of the same school also allegedly died by suicide. The girl’s mother found her dead on Saturday, hanging from the ceiling fan at the residence which comes under the Chaitanyapuri police station limits.

The police said that the girl had been alone in the house when she resorted to the extreme step.

Police register case

The mother filed a complaint based on which a case under section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC was registered, a police official said.

Earlier, an intermediate-level student had allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the same state-run residential school at Imampet in Suryapet district on February 10.

Following the death of that student, the school authorities had declared holidays after which the 15-year-old girl came to her house to stay with her mother, they said.

The girl, who was told by her mother to get ready to go back to the residential school after the holidays, had been reportedly telling her mother that she was afraid since the death of the other student, police said.

BRS expresses condolences

Opposition BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed pain on hearing of the suicide and observed that it was strange that two girl students of the same school had died by suicide within a short period of time.

The government is unable to focus on problems concerning such residential schools due to the absence of a full time social welfare minister, she claimed.

She said a full-time social welfare minister should be appointed and counselling should be arranged for students.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Telangana: Patient in unconscious state bitten by rats in ICU of govt hospital