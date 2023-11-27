PM Modi targets BRS, Congress, says Telangana is aware both parties want to fill their coffers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a poll rally in Karimnagar, Telangana. Targeting at main opposition party Congress and ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, he said Telangana is fully aware that grand old party and BRS want power in the state to fill their coffers rather than serving the people.

BJP will free Telangana from clutches of BRS: PM Modi

While addressing another rally in the election-bound Telangana, PM Modi said the BJP will free the state from the clutches of BRS. While speaking at a poll rally in Mahabubabad, the PM said it is his party's resolve to send the corrupt leaders of the ruling party to jail.

Whatever the scams KCR (chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) was involved in Telangana" would be probed by the BJP government (if elected), he added.

He also promised not to spare those who betrayed Telangana's poor and youth.

Noting that he had the opportunity to interact with many people during three days of campaign in the state, the PM said Telangana people have already resolved to throw out the government of KCR.

PM Modi also targets Congress

Lashing out at the Congress and BRS, the PM held both the parties equally responsible for 'destroying' Telangana. "The people of Telangana cannot allow another disease after getting rid of one. I have seen this in Telangana everywhere," he said.

Telangana's trust is in BJP and the people of state have decided that the next CM of Telangana will be from BJP, he added.

PM Modi visits Tirupati shrine

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.

The prime minister visited the temple at around 8 am. "At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians," said PM Modi in a post on 'X'.

(With PTI inputs)

