Hyderabad: School student dies shooting for Instagram reel in front of running train

Hyderabad news: The craze to shoot for Instagram reel with a speeding train in the background cost the life of a youngster in Hyderabad on Friday (May 5). Mohammad Sarfraz, 16, a Class 9 student, died after he was hit by a train on railway tracks in Sanath Nagar.

He, along with his two friends, were shooting a video for an Instagram reel. Sarfraz, who had his back towards the approaching train, was standing close to the track. While Sarfraz's friends moved away to save themselves, Sarfraz was hit by the train and died on the spot.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media. The boy's father said he had left the house for Friday prayers and a couple of hours later, two of his classmates Muzammil and Sohail came to the house and informed him that he fell unconscious.

When he reached the spot, he saw his son lying dead. Railway police shifted the body for autopsy. Police recovered a mobile phone from the spot. They have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

