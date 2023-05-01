Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Tamil Nadu: Man dies after falling into vessel of hot rasam at wedding function

The deceased is a college student who was working part-time with a catering firm. According to reports, he fell into the hot cauldron in which rasam was being prepared for the guests at a function.

Updated on: May 01, 2023 14:38 IST
Tamil Nadu: A 21-year-old man lost his life after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of hot rasam during a function in Tiruvallur district, cops informed.

The deceased is a college student who was working part-time with a catering firm.

According to reports, he fell into the hot cauldron in which rasam was being prepared for the guests at a wedding function.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to burn injuries.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

