Tamil Nadu: Man dies after falling into vessel of hot rasam at wedding function

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Tamil Nadu: A 21-year-old man lost his life after he accidentally fell into a cauldron of hot rasam during a function in Tiruvallur district, cops informed.

The deceased is a college student who was working part-time with a catering firm.

According to reports, he fell into the hot cauldron in which rasam was being prepared for the guests at a wedding function.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to burn injuries.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court's BIG order on divorce, 6-month mandatory waiting period