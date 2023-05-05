Agastya Chauhan, popular YouTuber, dies while trying to ride at 300 kmph on superbike at Yamuna e-way

Follow us on Image Source : PRO_RIDER_1000 | INSTAGRAM YouTuber Agastya Chauhan who died in a road accident

Agastya Chauhan, a popular YouTuber who keeps sharing bike videos and has a huge fan following on social media, died in a road accident when he was trying to ride his bike at 300 kmph at the Yamuna Expressway.

The accident was caught live on camera when Agastya was trying to attain a certain speed.

Agastya Chauhan, 22, was on his way to Agra from Delhi. The incident took place at the 47-km on the Yamuna Expressway.

The YouTuber died of severe head injuries after his bike hit a divider on the expressway. Reports say that Agastya's helmet was broken into several pieces.

The police took the custody of Agastya's body and was sent for post-mortem at Kailash Hospital in Jewar, Greater Noida.

ALSO READ | Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed in police presence, second leaked video from Tihar jail reveals | WATCH

Latest India News