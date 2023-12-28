BRS govt bought 22 Toyota Land Cruisers hoping KCR would return as Telangana CM: Revanth Reddy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government purchased 22 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles “without anybody’s knowledge” ahead of the Assembly polls, hoping the BRS government would return to power in the state and KCR could use them, CM Revanth Reddy said.

Reddy alleged that the people of Telangana are facing a lot of problems due to the failure of the previous BRS government.

"After I assumed charge as chief Minister, I told officials not to buy new vehicles for me but the previous government bought 22 Land Cruisers and kept them in Vijayawada. Even I did not know about it until 10 days after I became chief minister," he said.

"I had asked officials to repair old vehicles so that I can use them. The officials then informed me that last time we (the state government) bought 22 Land Cruiser vehicles. They were all in Vijayawada and the then government wanted to bring them after the new Chief Minister (KCR) was sworn in," he said.

Reddy said that he was surprised to discover about the development when he was informed about the vehicles.

"Each vehicle costs Rs 3 crore because they are bulletproof vehicles. This is how KCR has created wealth for the state,” Reddy said sarcastically.

He alleged that leaders from the BRS government had looted Rs one lakh crore and vowed to unearth the amount.

(With PTI inputs)