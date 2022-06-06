YouTube Music enables multi-select option for web users, know how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK YouTube

YouTube Music's web app has been working and is adding a new feature which enables the user to manage songs in bulk more easily. This feature helps you particularly when you would be interested to add any specific playlists to your library.

As reported by Android Central and spotted by a Reddit user, the music streamer's web interface will offer the option to select multiple songs from a list of views.

The new feature on YouTube will help users easily pick multiple items which the users would like to include in a playlist.

Users can do so by clicking the new checkbox on the right-hand side of a song in a list. Hovering over a title should bring up the checkbox, and they can manage as many items as they want.

YouTube Music's web app interface will then display a few options at the bottom, including the ability to add selected songs to a playlist or play them after the current playback. An overflow menu also appears alongside these options, the report said.

Earlier, users had to manually add a song to a playlist by clicking on the three-dot menu next to the thumbs up/down icons.

The overflow menu contains several options, such as adding a song to the queue or a specific library.

However, the feature does not appear to be widely available at the moment. It is currently only visible to a small number of users.

