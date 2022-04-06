Wednesday, April 06, 2022
     
Swiggy, Zomato face outage across India: Here's what happened

Social media has been flooded with a number of complaints by users who are unable to order food from Zomato and Swiggy.

India TV Tech Desk Reported by: India TV Tech Desk
Noida Updated on: April 06, 2022 15:19 IST
Down
Image Source : INDIA TV

Down

As per the current search, we have witnessed that Zomato and Swiggy, two prominent food delivery apps have been running down for users across the country.

We just tried ordering my lunch and encountered this concern as I could not refresh the feed (it's about 2:30 PM today).

But Why?

Both apps were down for an hour or so and just reported to be back in action. But since the apps were down, social media already got flooded with a number of complaints from the users who were unable to place orders and could not browse the menus.

India Tv - Swiggy down, zomato

Image Source : INDIA TV

Swiggy down

Both the companies- Zomato and Swiggy responded to the customer's messages by stating that they are working towards resolving the "temporary glitch".

India Tv - Zomato down

Image Source : INDIA TV

Zomato down

Bot the platforms have been valued at around $10 billion each - and claimed to be dominating the Indian online food delivery market. This actually attracted the attention of India's antitrust watchdog which has been looking forward.

