Xiaomi to launch Redmi K60 Ultra on 14 August: Here's all you need to know

Xiaomi has recently confirmed the launch date of the highly anticipated Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone which is set to debut on August 14. The announcement comes after earlier speculations and leaks hinted at this date alongside the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. The Redmi K60 Ultra has been generating buzz in recent weeks, with Xiaomi teasing its specifications and revealing key details at an event co-hosted with MediaTek and Pixelworks.

Reportedly, one of the highlights is the impressive performance of the device, scoring a remarkable 1.77 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. This achievement is attributed to the powerful Dimensity 9200+ chipset at the core, boasting a peak clock speed of 3.34GHz.

In addition, the Redmi K60 Ultra includes the specialised X7 chip by Pixelworks, which promises an enhanced gaming experience, improved display viewing, and superior imaging capabilities. The inclusion of the Furious Engine 2.0 suggests a dedicated performance mode.

The company has also divulged key features of the device, including a 1.5K flat OLED screen with a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The flagship phone offers ample memory and storage options, with configurations boasting up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage capacity.

The official render shared by the company showcases the phone's camera setup, prominently featuring a 50MP triple camera arrangement. Although additional details about the secondary cameras remain unconfirmed, the overall camera system is anticipated to include ultra-wide and macro units.

The Redmi K60 Ultra's aesthetic design, displayed in Black and Green color variants, bears a resemblance to Xiaomi's flagship 13 series smartphones. While the imminent launch excites global Xiaomi enthusiasts, there is yet to be official word on the availability of the device in India. Speculation suggests that the Redmi K60 Ultra may potentially launch globally as the Xiaomi 13T Pro, widening its reach and impact.

