Xiaomi Smart TV X Series launches three new televisions starting from Rs 28,999 onwards: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Smart TV X Series

Xiaomi India has launched three new addition to the Smart TV of Xiaomi Smart TV X Series. The Smart TV X Series have added Smart TV X43 (43-inches) which is priced at Rs 28,999, Xiaomi Smart TV X50 (50-inches) which is priced at Rs 34,999 and Smart TV X55 (55-inches) which has been priced at Rs 39,999. All three smart TVs will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores.

Designed to offer a new level of enhanced connectivity and seamless experience, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series brings a 4K cinematic viewing experience, making it the new resolution.

Sporting an elegant and premium metal bezel-less design with a balanced, premium aesthetic, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series claims to elevate the home décor. The device delivers exceptional colours, powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology for an immersive and true-to-life viewing experience. Featuring a 30W speaker, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X technology the television supports a clearer and immersive theatre quality sound experience at home



Built on the latest version of PatchWall, the new series brings seamless integration of YouTube into PatchWall, allowing direct access of YouTube Music content directly from the Music Tab. With its superlative elegance and technology features, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series is the perfect blend of state-of-the-art aesthetics, innovation and perfection.

4K Viewing Experience

The consumers get to experience 4K resolution on Xiaomi Smart TV X Series. The new line-up supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, which brings life with the most realistic colour and contrast just as the content creator intended. Offering lifelike pictures with improved colours, contrast, saturation and brightness across multiple colour gamuts and standards, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series features an in-house image-processing algorithm, Vivid Picture Engine (VPE). With a 94% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, users get to experience 1.07 billion colours that bring the best visual experience for any content. Additionally, Xiaomi's proprietary MEMC engine - Reality Flow analyses picture frames and interpolate frames to ensure smooth and blur-free visuals when watching fast-paced content.

Audio Experience

Xiaomi Smart TV X series allows users’ senses to get enveloped in the immersive sound of and discover new levels of detail, clarity, and depth with the best in-home audio standard today with support for Dolby Audio. Supporting a crisp audio system for immersive viewing, the New Xiaomi Smart TV X series comes with powerful 30-Watt speakers. Further elevating the audio experience, the TV comes with support for DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X Technology.

The Smart Experience - PatchWall

Focused on offering solutions that are more immersive, collaborative, and interactive than ever before, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series also features the latest version of PatchWall. In the list of latest improvements, PatchWall users will now be able to discover YouTube Music Playlists directly from the PatchWall Music Tab.

In addition, users get to experience 30+ international and Indian content partners and also make smart recommendations and content from 15+ languages. Designed specifically for Indian consumers, there are a plethora of features in PatchWall including IMDb integration on the home screen, 300+ live channels, Universal Search and Kids Mode.

Performance

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series runs on the Android TV 10 platform along with an interactive PatchWall. Taking it a notch higher, the new series is powered by industry-leading 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip, experiencing seamless performance no matter what the task at hand. The television also features 2GB RAM + 8GB Storage.

Connectivity

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. In addition to 3 HDMI ports (eARC x 1), it also comes with 2 USB ports and an AV and earphone port for uncompromised connectivity and a holistic viewing experience.

Xiaomi Remote

The smart television also comes with a sleek, minimalistic remote that ensures ease of usage across a wide range of functions and control with Quick Mute, Quick Wake and Quick Settings buttons.

Latest Technology News