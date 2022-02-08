Why Samsung discontinued Galaxy S21 Ultra?

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung is set to launch its next premium flagship S22 series on February 9 and now a new report has claimed that the smartphone maker has started to phase out the Galaxy S21 Ultra in anticipation of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to GSMArena, Samsung is no longer selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra on its official websites in France, Germany, the UK and the US, among others.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is still available for purchase from third-party retailers that have the phone in stock.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a Super Clear lens for its main 108MP camera.

The new lens should provide reduced glare and reflections as well as allow the sensor to resolve more detail.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be also better at stabilising videos.

An AI-assisted Wide Shift OIS feature will help in achieving better stabilisation of videos, effectively reducing camera shake by four times when compared to the S21 Ultra.

The S21 Ultra was already industry-leading in terms of OIS so its successor may likely be breaking records.

The smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera featuring an enhanced 108MP ISOCELL HM3 (could be ISOCELL HM4) primary camera, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor, and two new 10MP Sony telephoto sensors with 3x and 10x zoom capabilities. The phone may also feature a 40MP front camera.