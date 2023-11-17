How iPhone 16 could solve heating problems? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Representational Image (iPhone 15 Pro Series)

After iPhone 15 users reported heating problems, Apple is rumored to introduce a new cooling system in the upcoming iPhone 16. The company released an iOS update to fix the heating issues faced by users. Leaked information suggests that Apple plans a significant thermal design for the iPhone 16, possibly incorporating a graphene thermal system.

Special Features for iPhone 16 Pro Model

Reports from Kosutami indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro model might feature metal battery casings to prevent overheating problems. This suggests that Apple is actively working on innovative solutions to ensure a smoother experience for users.

Previous Heating Complaints and Apple's Response

Earlier, users, including Ian Zelbo from 9to5Mac, reported issues with high temperatures on the iPhone 15. Apple, however, denied any hardware flaws and attributed the problem to a bug in iOS 17 and certain third-party apps straining the processor. The company addressed the issue by releasing iOS 17.0.3, specifically tackling the problem of iPhones experiencing higher-than-anticipated temperatures.

Security Updates and Bug Fixes

In addition to addressing heating concerns, Apple's iOS 17.0.3 update includes fixes for two vulnerabilities affecting both iOS and iPadOS. One vulnerability involved a kernel exploit that could be exploited by someone with physical access to the device.

Apple's Move Towards RCS Support

Apart from addressing hardware concerns, Apple has reportedly announced support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages in iPhones. This move comes after Google urged Apple to support RCS messages, considered the successor to SMS. Apple stated that it plans to add support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard set by the GSM Association, later next year.

ALSO READ | What is photo stacks feature of Google Photos and how to use it? Explained

ALSO READ | OnePlus 11 now upgrading to OxygenOS 14 in India - Here's what you need to know

Latest Technology News