OnePlus 11 now upgrading to OxygenOS 14 in India - Here's what you need to know

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is rolling out the stable OxygenOS 14 update for its OnePlus 11 smartphone in India. This update is based on the recent Android 14 operating software released by Google. In an official statement on the OnePlus forum, the company confirmed the deployment of the stable Android 14 update for OnePlus 11 5G devices in India.

The rollout has commenced, starting with users who participated in the Close Beta and Open Beta versions. Gradually, it will be extended to the wider community.

How to Get the Update

Users eager to get their hands on OxygenOS 14 can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates. It's advisable to download the update over a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the device is charging.

Features of OxygenOS 14

The OxygenOS 14 update brings several enhancements to the OnePlus 11, including an upgraded Aquamorphic Design and Pantanal Service for an interactive Fluid Cloud. Users can now enjoy Cross-device support to check the connection status of their devices quickly.

Notable Features in the Update

Aquamorphic-themed ringtones

New File Dock for easy content transfer between apps and devices

Content Extraction for recognizing and extracting text and images

Smart Cutout feature for separating subjects in photos

Improved system stability

Carbon tracking Always-On Display indicating carbon emissions reduction with more steps

OxygenOS 14 provides OnePlus users with seamless integration with Microsoft Windows PCs through Microsoft Phone Link.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 12, an upcoming Android flagship, has recently provided an official sneak peek into its camera and display specifications before its launch in China. As per OnePlus' Weibo account, the phone is set to include the Sony LYT-808 sensor.

