How to make a Snapchat Group? Follow these simple steps

Snapchat, known for its cool AR selfie filters and interactive features, stands out with its Group Chat option. This feature, available on both Android and iPhone, allows you to effortlessly connect with friends, share experiences, and stay informed, regardless of the device you use.

Snapchat's Group Chats make staying connected with up to 200 friends a breeze. Whether you're planning an event or simply chatting with friends, creating a Group Chat is simple and user-friendly which offers a fun and convenient way to share moments.

Quick Guide to Starting a Group Chat

Access the Chat Screen: Open Snapchat and tap the chat icon to reach the Chat screen. Choose Group Members: Initiate a new chat, select friends from your list (up to 200), and tap the "Chat" button. Start the Chat: Your Group Chat is now created, allowing you and your friends to share snaps, messages, and more within the group. Access Your Group Chat: Return to the Chat screen or use the Search feature to locate and access your Group.

Tips for Group Chat Enjoyment

Snapstreaks Clarification : Snaps in Group Chats won't maintain Snap Streaks with individual friends.

: Snaps in Group Chats won't maintain Snap Streaks with individual friends. Interactive Messaging : Hold down on a chat to see who has read or saved it, adding an interactive element.

: Hold down on a chat to see who has read or saved it, adding an interactive element. Member Activity Display : Names of members who open a snap appear below it, showing who viewed your shared content.

: Names of members who open a snap appear below it, showing who viewed your shared content. Bitmoji Sticker Fun : Sending a Bitmoji sticker? Friendmoji will only appear with the last person who sent a chat to the Group.

: Sending a Bitmoji sticker? Friendmoji will only appear with the last person who sent a chat to the Group. Mentioning Group Members: Grab someone's attention by typing their display name or using '@' and selecting their username.

