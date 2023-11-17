What is photo stacks feature of Google Photos and how to use it? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Photos

Google has recently launched a new feature for Google Photos called Photo Stacks which aims to streamline your photo library. This feature automatically groups similar photos together into a single stack, making it more convenient to locate specific photos.

Powered by AI technology, Google Photos identifies and groups photos taken close together within a short timeframe. Each stack is labeled with a count in the top right corner, with Google Photos selecting the most representative picture as the cover.

Benefits of Photo Stacks

Declutter Your Library: Photo Stacks efficiently organises similar photos, reducing clutter in your photo library. Easy Photo Retrieval: Grouping similar photos together makes it simpler to find and view related images. Effortless Management: When you open a stack, you can swiftly manage its content. Customize the top pick, remove photos, or keep selected images while discarding the rest.

How to Use Photo Stacks

Open Google Photos

Launch the Google Photos app.

Sign In

Ensure you're signed into the Google account you want to use for Photo Stacks.

Locate Photos

In the Photos tab, find the photos you wish to stack.

Create a Stack

Tap and hold the first photo to stack, then drag it over the other desired photos.

Release to Stack

Release your finger to group the selected photos into a stack.

Explore the Stack

Tap on the stack to open it. Swipe left or right to navigate through the photos.

Grid View

To view photos as a grid, tap the grid icon in the top right corner of the stack.

Customise Top Pick

Set a different top pick for the stack by tapping on the preferred photo.

ALSO READ | OnePlus 11 now upgrading to OxygenOS 14 in India - Here's what you need to know

ALSO READ | How to make a Snapchat Group? Follow these simple steps

Latest Technology News