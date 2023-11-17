What is photo stacks feature of Google Photos and how to use it? Explained

Google has recently launched a new feature for Google Photos called Photo Stacks which aims to streamline your photo library. This feature automatically groups similar photos together into a single stack, making it more convenient to locate specific photos.
Powered by AI technology, Google Photos identifies and groups photos taken close together within a short timeframe. Each stack is labeled with a count in the top right corner, with Google Photos selecting the most representative picture as the cover.
Benefits of Photo Stacks
- Declutter Your Library: Photo Stacks efficiently organises similar photos, reducing clutter in your photo library.
- Easy Photo Retrieval: Grouping similar photos together makes it simpler to find and view related images.
- Effortless Management: When you open a stack, you can swiftly manage its content. Customize the top pick, remove photos, or keep selected images while discarding the rest.
How to Use Photo Stacks
Open Google Photos
- Launch the Google Photos app.
Sign In
- Ensure you're signed into the Google account you want to use for Photo Stacks.
Locate Photos
- In the Photos tab, find the photos you wish to stack.
Create a Stack
- Tap and hold the first photo to stack, then drag it over the other desired photos.
Release to Stack
- Release your finger to group the selected photos into a stack.
Explore the Stack
- Tap on the stack to open it. Swipe left or right to navigate through the photos.
Grid View
- To view photos as a grid, tap the grid icon in the top right corner of the stack.
Customise Top Pick
- Set a different top pick for the stack by tapping on the preferred photo.
