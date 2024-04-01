WhatsApp develops locked chats feature for linked devices: How does it work?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp working on locking chats across linked devices

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform has long prioritized user privacy and has been consistently introducing features to bolster it. Recent reports have indicated that the platform's efforts to further safeguard users' chats which include locked chats for linked devices.

Extending privacy measures

As per the recent reports from WABetaInfo, it was revealed that WhatsApp plans to extend its privacy measures. Earlier, the platform introduced locked chats, which further enabled the users to protect conversations with a secret code on their primary devices.

Now, WhatsApp is aiming to bring this feature to linked devices as well.

Synchronized Protection

With this upcoming feature, users can create a secret code on their primary device to access locked chats on the linked devices, which will further ensure that sensitive conversations will remain hidden across all platforms, which enhances privacy and convenience for users.

Improving privacy across platforms

By implementing locked chats for linked devices, the instant messaging platform aims to significantly improve privacy protection. This measure will further ensure that the protected conversations will remain inaccessible to unauthorized users, which enhances security across various platforms.

International payments feature in development

In further addition to privacy enhancements, WhatsApp is developing an international payment feature. The tipster AssembleDebug has further shared the insights which suggests that the Indian users will soon be able to conduct international payments with the help of the application which has been used with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Enabling cross-border transactions

The international payments feature was once implemented- to enable the Indian bank account holders which will help in transferring money abroad. However, the feature will be available in countries where banks have been operating international UPI services, by enhancing financial flexibility for the users.

Manual activation and customization

As per the leaked information, users will need to manually enable the international payments feature and further choose the duration for which they wish to keep it active. This customization option will further provide the users with control over their payment preferences within the application.

