WhatsApp Update: User to get a notification if someone leaves the group- Know more

As per the recent reports, Whatsapp iPhone Beta 22.16.0.75 users and group administrators can now view who has left or been removed from the group during the last 60 days. The company has updated the group feature of WhatsApp which will enable the user to view previous participants. As per the recent report of WABetlanfo report, this new option could be found under "See previous Participants" under the current participant's list on the "Group details" page.

For individuals who regularly leave the group, a new search box has also been added to the list of prohibited people in the group conversation. Small businesses that use the app for internal communication may find this functionality to be useful.

A new system that only permits administrators to be notified via in-chat is being utilized to replace the one that previously allowed group members to be notified when a participant is removed from or departs the group. This new function might aid in enhancing the moderation procedure. Only the list of previous participants will contain the names of the people who left the group.

Users of desktop computers and Android devices should anticipate the new feature's availability as soon as possible. The feature has reportedly begun to roll out to iOS users who are a part of WhatsApp TestFlight, according to a report by Mashable. Additionally, the business unveiled Communities, a brand-new tool that enables users to connect with others who have similar interests. According to the paper, it can raise a group discussion's size from 100 to 500 members.

WhatsApp users and administrators reportedly want to keep track of people who have left the group in the last few days. Because the app is still in beta testing, users will not have to rely on their intuition to determine who has left the group.

Furthermore, some WhatsApp beta testers are starting to receive status updates with eight different emotions which are a happy face, a tearful face, a crying face, a folded hand, a party popper, and a hundred points.

