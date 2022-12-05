WhatsApp to rollout picture-in-picture mode on Apple devices: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has started to roll out a new picture-in-picture mode for video calls over the iOS beta version of the platform.

The new feature was made available for some beta testers who installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update from the TestFlight app, as per the reports of WABetaInfo.

This new update on the iOS device will enable users to use other applications while placing a video call on WhatsApp.

In this new feature, when you multitask with other applications on your iOS device, a picture-in-picture view will appear instantly if the capability is enabled for your account.

Users will be able to choose to temporarily disable the video call view as it involves the use of official iOS APIs (Application programming interface).

This is likely to be the only functional on iOS 16.1 and later, therefore it might be one of the features that will be enabled by the update that adds official support for iOS 16.

The new feature will be released to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the messaging platform started to roll out a new feature to some beta testers on iOS, which gives users the ability to search messages by date.

The feature enables the user to easily jump to a certain date within a conversation.

