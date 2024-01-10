WhatsApp to introduce customizable theme accents for iOS: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Whatsapp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to personalize the theme accent. The feature will work for the iOS version of the instant messaging platform. As per the WABetaInfo report, the recent beta version for iOS has showcased a subtle green tint which has been introduced to certain parts of the interface. It looks like the platform has been gearing up to offer users a choice among five distinct theme colour accents in the upcoming update.

Accent colour options and UI elements

In the beta update for iOS, WhatsApp will include code snippets which will hint at the upcoming ability for the users to select an accent colour for various UI elements. These will include:

Message counts on the right side of the chat list

Circles around status updates

Colours of selected tabs at the bottom

Specific buttons within the interface

The features will currently be available on the stable version of WhatsApp for iOS, where this UI will element exhibit a default blue colour accent.

The screenshots were shared by WABetaInfo which has highlighted five potential colour choices:

WhatsApp's green accent

The existing blue

Off-white

Pink

Purple

The users will be informed that the selection of any of these options will update the app's primary branding colour.

WhatsApp Beta for iOS unveils sticker editor feature

In the more recent version, WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.1.10.72, for the beta testers through the TestFlight program. WABetaInfo reports the addition of a sticker editor, potentially reducing the reliance on third-party sticker apps.

Sticker editor functionality

Within the beta version, which has been tapping on existing stickers will reveal an ‘Edit Sticker’ button, enabling the beta testers to modify and customize them. Furthermore, a button which will be titled ‘Create Your Own’ will let the users craft personalized stickers directly within the app. Notably, users will have the ability to remove the background from images on their phones while creating stickers.

Future Expectations for WhatsApp on Android

According to WABetaInfo, the sticker editor is currently being rolled out to beta testers and the colour accent picker is still under development.

