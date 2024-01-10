Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp to bring new 'Meta Verified' option for businesses | Details

WhatsApp to bring new 'Meta Verified' option for businesses | Details

The Meta Verified subscription for businesses is under development at the time of writing, and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2024 14:25 IST
whatsapp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to bring new 'Meta Verified' option for businesses

WhatsApp, A Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly developing a new ‘Meta Verified’ subscription option. The new option will allow businesses to subscribe to it to get a verified badge.

As per the WABetaInfo, this subscription will replace WhatsApp Premium which was the previous subscription that included a custom business link and the ability to link up to 10 devices.

The report said, "A new setting will be available within the app settings in a future update, allowing businesses to subscribe to Meta Verified and build trust with their customers by displaying a verified badge.”

The report further noted that the Meta Verified subscription will exclusively be accessible to businesses and it is optional.

With Meta Verified, users will be able to receive proactive impersonation protection, which will identify and mitigate potential impersonation threats quickly.

Also, Meta Verified subscribers will be able to access the account support services, ensuring that they have a direct route for troubleshooting, and assistance addressing any concerns, the report specifies.

The Meta Verified subscription for businesses is under development at the time of writing, and it will be available in a future update of the app, (no timeline specified yet).

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out another new feature which will enable users to share music audio during a video call on Android devices.

The ability to listen to video and music audio together is now available to some beta testers. Specifically, when someone on the call shares their screen, the audio they play on their device will also be shared with other people on the call.

Related Stories
WhatsApp changes how you reply to status updates: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp changes how you reply to status updates: Here's what you need to know

How to stop WhatsApp media automatically saving to your phone gallery: A quick guide

How to stop WhatsApp media automatically saving to your phone gallery: A quick guide

Why you'll love WhatsApp's new pinned messages feature and how to use it? A complete guide

Why you'll love WhatsApp's new pinned messages feature and how to use it? A complete guide

WhatsApp's latest iPhone feature – Sending photos and videos as documents | EXPLAINED

WhatsApp's latest iPhone feature – Sending photos and videos as documents | EXPLAINED

WhatsApp brings a new automatic album feature for Channels | Deets here

WhatsApp brings a new automatic album feature for Channels | Deets here

New WhatsApp feature allow direct sharing of status to Instagram: Check latest update

New WhatsApp feature allow direct sharing of status to Instagram: Check latest update

WhatsApp bus ticket system in Delhi may start in 2 months, says Transport Minister

WhatsApp bus ticket system in Delhi may start in 2 months, says Transport Minister

How to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram? Guide

How to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram? Guide

WhatsApp Web now lets you share status updates: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp Web now lets you share status updates: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp blocks 7.1 million accounts for violating policies in India

WhatsApp blocks 7.1 million accounts for violating policies in India

WhatsApp to let users share music audio during video call | Know-more

WhatsApp to let users share music audio during video call | Know-more

It’s important to note that this feature also works in individual calls, allowing users to enjoy a synchronised audio experience even in one-on-one video conversations.

 

ALSO READ Flipkart Layoff: E-commerce player set to let go 1,500 employees | Know-why

Inputs from IANS

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News