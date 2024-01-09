Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Flipkart Layoff: Ecommerce player set to let go 1,500 employees | Know-why

Flipkart Layoff: Ecommerce player set to let go 1,500 employees | Know-why

Flipkart has reportedly initiated the exercise via performance reviews and the job cuts are likely to be implemented by March-April. The company is also looking at internal restructuring to optimise its resources to remain profitable.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2024 15:16 IST
flipkart layoff
Image Source : FILE Flipkart to layoff 1,500 employees

Flipkart, one of the popular e-commerce platforms of India is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce by 5-7 per cent in early 2024 which may affect nearly 1,500 employees. The Walmart-owned company currently has around 22,000 employees.

As per the sources, Flipkart is reportedly initiating the exercise via performance reviews and job cuts which are likely to be implemented by March-April (2024). The Economic Times was the first to report on the upcoming move by Flipkart.

The company is also looking at internal restructuring to optimise its resources to remain profitable. The company did not immediately comment on the move. Annual job cuts based on performance reviews at Flipkart have happened in the past too.

E-commerce major Flipkart had a total revenue of Rs 56,013 crore in the 2023 financial year, according to data from business intelligence platform Tofler.

The revenue saw a 9 per cent growth in FY23 from FY22 at Rs 51,176 crore. The company reported a net loss of Rs 4,834 crore in FY23, marking a substantial 42 per cent increase from the earlier fiscal year.

“Net loss for the financial year ending as on March 31, 2023, was Rs 48,393 million as against that of the previous year ending as on March 31, 2022, of Rs 33,624 million witnessed an increase of 44 per cent in the net loss," according to the financial report.

Related Stories
Flipkart's 'Big Diwali Sale' ends today: Check exclusive discounts on premium gaming smartphones

Flipkart's 'Big Diwali Sale' ends today: Check exclusive discounts on premium gaming smartphones

Flipkart Big Year End Sale offering huge discounts on gadgets | Deets here

Flipkart Big Year End Sale offering huge discounts on gadgets | Deets here

E-retail market likely to cross $160 billion in India by 2028: Report

E-retail market likely to cross $160 billion in India by 2028: Report

Flipkart's year-end sale closing soon: Top smartphone picks inside

Flipkart's year-end sale closing soon: Top smartphone picks inside

Flipkart's Super Value Days: Big discount on iPhone 14 | Check details here

Flipkart's Super Value Days: Big discount on iPhone 14 | Check details here

POCO collaborates with Airtel to launch the new M6 5G with exclusive deals

POCO collaborates with Airtel to launch the new M6 5G with exclusive deals

ALSO READ: CES 2024: Intel unleashes 14th Gen chips for gaming laptops

Inputs from IANS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News