Thursday, February 09, 2023
     
WhatsApp stands under the top 10 apps leading digital accessibility

WhatsApp has reportedly invested in continuous product innovations for enhanced user experience. This has made the application more inclusive and simple, with an aim to make private messaging accessible and easy for all kinds of users.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: February 09, 2023 16:39 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reported to be the most accessible app in India, based on the number of WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines). The platform is much used by people with disabilities as it is considered to be very easy to use, a report showcased it on Thursday. ALSO READ: Google Search to blur explicit images by default

There were other applications too, which were audited in the report by The Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy where, along with I-Stem and Mission Accessibility, applications also which were recoginsed for digital accessibility. Apps like:

  1. PhonePe
  2. Paytm
  3. Swiggy
  4. Zomato
  5. Amazon
  6. Flipkart
  7. Telegram
  8. Uber 
  9. Ola

The report evaluated mentioned 10 applications across various categories:

  1. Messaging
  2. Online payments
  3. Transport
  4. E-commerce 
  5. Food delivery

The above apps were rated as per 'high accessibility', 'moderate accessibility' and 'low accessibility' and were based on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), as per IANS.

ALSO READ: Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

WhatsApp comes with features like voice notes, reactions over the replies as well as on status and video as well as voice calling, which makes the platform the most preferred one. It is further said to have an easy-to-use interface- making millions of Indians use it as their priority messaging application, by giving the flexibility to share their emotions via stickers, gifs, emoticons, customised stickers and more.

