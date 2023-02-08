Google Search to blur explicit images by default

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google

For those who use Google as a default search engine, SafeSearch filtering is already on for the signed-in users. This feature is available for search engine users who are under the age of 18 years, said the tech giant in a blog post.

However, one of the majorly used search engines will soon incorporate a new setting which will blur the explicit images if it appears in the search results, even when the SafeSearch filter is off.

Google said, "This setting will be the new default for people who don't already have the SafeSearch filter turned on, with the option to adjust settings at any time.”

Some time back, Google further launched its new YouTube Kids playlist called the 'Build a Safer Internet'. This new playlist will feature content which will raise awareness about the safe, responsible and positive use of technology for families, mentions IANS.

"When it comes to kids and families using our platforms, we know keeping them safe is a priority. That's why we've invested in building experiences that align with kids' and teens' developmental stages and needs," it added.

Furthermore, for some supported computers, Google will be adding the option to use biometric authentication before filling in the user's password keeping it saved from the 'Google Password Manager', for verification.

IOS users will soon be able to set up Face ID to protect the privacy of their Google app. This will make sure that if someone is using their handset or another device, they will not be able to open it and will further gain access to their data- the tech giant stated.

