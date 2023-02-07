Meta launches 'Digital Suraksha' campaign to promote online safety

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta campaign

Meta has announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology commonly known as MeitY for the G20 Stay Safe Online Campaign. In association with the ministry, Meta has launched the #DigitalSuraksha campaign.

About the Digital Suraksha campaign

For the G20 Stay Safe Online Campaign, Meta will create and share resources in multiple Indian languages about how to stay safe online through the #DigitalSuraksha, to raise awareness about how to be safe in the digital world. The resources will cover themes like:

Tackling online frauds How to report harmful content Safety tips while interacting online and more

#DigitalSuraksha campaign will include two digital literacy and three consumer awareness initiatives under the Digital literacy measures and Consumer awareness initiatives.

Benefits of partnership with MeitY

India is at the cusp of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy and at the time when India is holding the G20 presidency, this strategic partnership will not only support and equip the existing internet users but will also be beneficial for the rapidly increasing amount of new internet users in India.

In an official statement, Natasha Jog, Head of Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs, Facebook India (Meta), said, "Creating a $1 trillion digital economy requires an ecosystem that is safe and empowering and we will support the government's campaign by providing users with education, tools and resources to protect themselves in this rapidly evolving digital world.”

Other partnerships for the campaign

The digital literacy measures further include the partnership with Delhi Police and Digital Nagrik Pledge. On the other hand, the consumer awareness initiatives will include Delhi Metro wrap, UnGap (a chat show featuring pairings of well-known parents and children) and Reporting campaign for children.

Akash Tripathi, CEO of, MyGov said, "We, at MeitY, have designed a Stay Safe online campaign in this year of India's G20 Presidency and we are glad that tech companies like Meta are taking a lead in supporting the government's vision of building an inclusive digital space which is free of severe online threats"

The tech giant further mentioned that it will continue to add more initiatives to the #DigitalSuraksha campaign in the coming years.

