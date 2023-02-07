Tuesday, February 07, 2023
     
Is Musk asking for help from public to save Twitter from bankruptcy?

Twitter CEO Elon Musk admitted that he had to save the micro-blogging site from bankruptcy and is seeking public support to keep the company running.

Updated on: February 07, 2023 20:15 IST
Elon Musk says last 3 months were tough for him
Image Source : FREEPIK Elon Musk says last 3 months were tough for him, seeks public support to save Twitter from bankruptcy

Twitter CEO and billionaire Elon Musk have admitted that he had to "save Twitter from bankruptcy" in the past three months and has asked for public support.

In a tweet, Musk stated that the past three months were rough as he had to "fulfill essential Tesla and SpaceX duties" while saving Twitter. He has made changes to the company since his takeover, including reducing the workforce and introducing new policies. However, Twitter still faces challenges and is "trending to break even" if the company continues on its current trajectory.

Also, there are company assets which are still in the possession of the former employees which Twitter still have to retrieve. Despite these challenges, Twitter recently announced that it would start charging a fee for access to its API. In context with the same, Elon Musk said that he made other changes to the platform, like introducing a revamped subscription service and auctioning off memorabilia from the company's San Francisco headquarters.

According to a report from Fox Business, the social media giant has witnessed a significant decline in revenue after the closing of a USD 44 billion deal. Considering the ongoing revenue status, Elon Musk reduced the total workforce by 50 percent and revamped the microblogging site by introducing a plethora of features. As per the reports, Twitter was losing USD 4 Million a day back in November 2023. 

