iPhone 14 series gets surprise discount ahead of Valentines Day

iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 has received a huge price drop ahead of Valentine’s Day. The price for the base model of iPhone 14 during the launch was Rs. 79,000. However, the consumers can now avail of a discount of up to Rs 12,195 from the authorised third-party sellers.

iPhone 14 is now available at Rs. 67,705 after a big store discount of Rs 8,195 and an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on using an HDFC Bank card for a purchase from a third-party seller. The price of the smartphone in other online sites is currently listed at Rs. 71,705 which includes 10% discounts. iPhone 14 plus which is the upgraded model of iPhone 14 is now available at Rs. 84,900. This price comes after a cashback offer of Rs. 5,000 including an Rs. 4000 discount on using eligible bank cards for purchase. iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at Rs. 89,900.

The iPhone 14 Pro was launched at Rs 129,900, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at Rs 139,900. According to an authorised third-party seller, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are currently available at the cashback offer of Rs. 3,000 and instant discount of Rs 1,500 which brings down the price of both phones to Rs 1,25,400 and Rs 1,35,400, respectively.

There are many offers available for other apple products and accessories. As per the retailer's website, the discounts and offers are only available till February 28.

iPhone 14 series was launched in India on 7th September 2022.

