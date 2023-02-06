Tuesday, February 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. Apple may expand the display size of the Watch Ultra in coming years

Apple may expand the display size of the Watch Ultra in coming years

To compare, the present Apple Watch Ultra model has a 1.93-inch touchscreen, while the 2024 edition is predicted to have a 10% bigger screen.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2023 6:30 IST
Apple
Image Source : UNSPLASH Apple may expand the display size of the Watch Ultra in coming years

Apple is said to be working on a larger version of the Watch Ultra. According to reports, the rumoured Apple Watch Ultra variant would have a bigger 2.1-inch display. To instance, the present Apple Watch Ultra model has a 1.93-inch touchscreen, while the 2024 edition is predicted to have a 10% bigger screen. It will also most likely be the first Apple Watch with a casing larger than 50mm.

The rumoured Apple Watch Ultra will also have microLED display technology, which promises higher brightness levels, reduced power consumption, and a better contrast ratio than current versions with OLED displays.

Apple Watch Ultra: Specifications

In 2022, Apple released its first rugged wristwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra. The pricing of the smartwatch is Rs 89,990. The smartwatch includes a single titanium shell with a 49mm display, which is the biggest display Apple has ever created for a Watch. 

The Apple Watch Ultra has better GPS tracking. On the wearable, the action button activates a one-button workout mode. This button may also be programmed to execute a variety of different tasks on the wristwatch.

FAQs
1-How much does the Apple Watch Ultra cost in India?

In India, the Apple Watch Ultra starts at Rs. 85,400.

2- Is it possible to use the Apple Watch Ultra without an iPhone?
The Apple Watch Ultra includes an in-built GPS that allows you to collect more precise distance and speed data during an outside workout without needing to sync it with your iPhone.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Top News

Related Gadgets News

Latest News