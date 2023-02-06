Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Apple may expand the display size of the Watch Ultra in coming years

Apple is said to be working on a larger version of the Watch Ultra. According to reports, the rumoured Apple Watch Ultra variant would have a bigger 2.1-inch display. To instance, the present Apple Watch Ultra model has a 1.93-inch touchscreen, while the 2024 edition is predicted to have a 10% bigger screen. It will also most likely be the first Apple Watch with a casing larger than 50mm.

The rumoured Apple Watch Ultra will also have microLED display technology, which promises higher brightness levels, reduced power consumption, and a better contrast ratio than current versions with OLED displays.

Apple Watch Ultra: Specifications

In 2022, Apple released its first rugged wristwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra. The pricing of the smartwatch is Rs 89,990. The smartwatch includes a single titanium shell with a 49mm display, which is the biggest display Apple has ever created for a Watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra has better GPS tracking. On the wearable, the action button activates a one-button workout mode. This button may also be programmed to execute a variety of different tasks on the wristwatch.

FAQs

1-How much does the Apple Watch Ultra cost in India?

In India, the Apple Watch Ultra starts at Rs. 85,400.

2- Is it possible to use the Apple Watch Ultra without an iPhone?

The Apple Watch Ultra includes an in-built GPS that allows you to collect more precise distance and speed data during an outside workout without needing to sync it with your iPhone.

