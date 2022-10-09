Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
WhatsApp Premium feature rolled out with optional subscription plan for businesses

WhatsApp Premium is an optional plan which will give new features to businesses that need certain advanced services. A business owner who will buy the WhatsApp Premium feature on their WhatsApp for Business app will have to pay a subscription fee which will vary as per the country.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 09, 2022 13:00 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

It was recently announced that WhatsApp has been working on a new feature which will enable businesses to assign chats on selected linked devices. The new platform is reportedly rolling out another feature for business account users which will be called WhatsApp Premium.

According to the report of WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Premium feature will only be an optional plan for the users and may be available for some beta testers in certain countries only.

Through WhatsApp Premium, businesses can take advantage of some advanced features such as a better way to be reached by customers and some improvements when linking new devices.

The report mentioned that this week, WhatsApp is finally releasing the subscription plan for certain businesses that install the latest beta version of the Android and iOS app available on the Play Store and TestFlight.

WhatsApp Premium is an optional premium plan available for certain business accounts they can join by opening WhatsApp Settings.

If there is a new section called "WhatsApp Premium" here, it means the business account is eligible to join the plan, the report said.

When a business owner joins the WhatsApp Premium feature on the WhatsApp for Business app, they will have to pay pay a subscription fee which could vary from country to country. It is possible to use two new advanced services:

  • A custom business link
  • Important improvements for multi-device.

WhatsApp Premium is only an optional plan to give some features to businesses that need certain advanced services.

Inputs from IANS

