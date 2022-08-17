WhatsApp Desktop Update: You don’t need to download the Windows app anymore!

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp

WhatsApp has introduced a new app for Windows users- where users will no longer need to download a WhatsApp windows app and could easily send, receive, and sync messages.

An update stated on WhatsApp’s official website has revealed that the refreshed Windows app is out of beta and will be available to download from the Microsoft Store.

Earlier, WhatsApp users on Windows were supposed to download a separate web-based desktop app or could get access through the browsers by scanning their phone to the online QR code. But in the latest app, users of the native Windows device will not have to do so many formalities.

About the latest update on WhatsApp desktop

The latest redesigned WhatsApp will have a better and clean interface, compared to the previous version of the app- beyond that, nothing looks much different in the app. Perhaps, the biggest change is that users will not have to keep their phones online to sync their messages between phone and the desktop app.

WhatsApp has further stated that it is currently working on creating a native app for macOS also, as per the report of The Verge.

How many devices could be linked up with one WhatsApp account?

Moreover, a multi-device feature of WhatsApp has been rolled out in beta which will link up to four devices with a single WhatsApp account without any further need of the handset, all while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

In April, WABetaInfo further found a screenshot from a beta version of WhatsApp for Android which indicates that the platform was working on updating the platform by adding multi-device support for tablets. We all know that the texting platform only lets one device connect with one account, so adding support for tablets (or perhaps an additional phone) would have only made sense.

What are the limitations of Linked devices?

Linked devices do come with some limitations, like, if you are using an iPhone as your primary smartphone, then you cannot clear or delete your chats.

You cannot send messages with link previews from WhatsApp web, message or call someone who is using the previous version or someone using a very old version of WhatsApp.

