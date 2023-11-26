WhatsApp Desktop app Update: View once photos, videos option now available

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Desktop Update

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has reportedly started rolling out the ability to send ‘view once photos and videos’ feature from the desktop app now. This is a must to mention that the feature was initially removed from the platform a year ago due to security and privacy concerns. The WABetaInfo reported that the company has decided to bring the existing feature back for the WhatsApp desktop application.

Furthermore, the report states that the button to set the view once for images is now available within the caption bar in the drawing editor on WhatsApp for Windows. The report noted that the new feature is not only limited to WhatsApp for Windows but it is also available for the users to use from linked devices macOS.

It was mentioned in the report, "Recently, the ability to send view once photos and videos have also been released on WhatsApp Web, expanding the feature’s availability across various platforms," the report said.

How to send the view once messages?

The ability to send the ‘view once messages’ from WhatsApp desktop apps will enable the users to send photos and videos which can be viewed only once, saving them from being stored in the device’s memory. This will offer a better level of privacy for the users.

What if some users are unable to access the feature?

The feature is available to some of the users at present, who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp Web, and WhatsApp for macOS. It was further mentioned that the feature will be rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

Furthermore, it is reported that WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will display profile information within the users' conversations under the contact name on Android. Specifically, the profile info will be visible when the contact is offline, alternating with the last seen if it’s available.

