Vivo T3 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Vivo has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo T3 5G succeeds the Vivo T2 5G, which was unveiled in April 2023. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support, AMOLED display and a dual rear camera unit. The smartphone is offered in two RAM and storage variants and is available in two colour options. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Vivo T3 5G.

Vivo T3 5G India price and availability

The Vivo T3 5G is available in two colour options: Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo T3 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the smartphone is available for Rs 21,999. The smartphone is available for sale starting March 27, 12PM IST via the Vivo India online store and Flipkart.

Vivo T3 5G specifications

The Vivo T3 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

It has a dual camera unit at the back, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash unit. It also gets a 16MP front camera in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. For connectivity, it gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C. It has IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

