HMD to launch an iconic feature phone in May: Here's all we know so far

HMD is gearing up to launch a new handset in India. The company has shared a social media post to offer hints about the return of an iconic mobile phone in May. The company has not revealed the name of the upcoming device but some reports suggest that the device could be a refreshed model of Nokia 3210. Here are all the details you need to know.

HMD shared a pixelated image of a yellow Nokia feature phone with the tagline "An icon returns this May" on X (formerly Twitter). The post also had a link, which redirects to a landing page on the company website with the same announcement. Interested customers can stay updated on the launch by entering their email address on the website.

On March 18, the 25th anniversary of the Nokia 3210, HMD Global shared the post, hinting at its comeback.

Last year, HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded phones, announced that it will launch its own branded phones in 2024. HMD Global has been exclusively selling phones under the Nokia brand for the past seven years.

Meanwhile, Nokia has recently announced the launch of a new RAM option for its Nokia G42 5G smartphone. When the smartphone was first launched in September 2023, there was only a single RAM and storage configuration available. However, in October 2023, the company introduced a second RAM and storage option for the smartphone.

The Nokia G42 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset and can have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The screen has a peak brightness level of 560 nits.

As for the camera, the phone has a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

