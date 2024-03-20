Motorola Edge 50 Pro to launch in India on April 3: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in the first week of April. The company has already revealed the design, colour options and key specifications of the smartphone. It will be equipped with AI features. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch and availability

Motorola India has announced the launch date of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro via an X post. The smartphone will launch in India on April 3. The company has also created a dedicated microsite on Flipkart and the smartphone will be available for sale on the platform along with the official Motorola website, and other retail stores.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

As per the information available on the microsite, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in three different colours - black, purple, and a patterned option that comes in cream and grey. The phone features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 100 percent DCI-P3 Color Gamut. It will also boast a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and SGS-certified blue light protection for added safety.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone will have a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. It will have a triple rear camera system, featuring an AI-assisted 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an LED flash unit. The phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts a Pantone Validated display and camera that offers users a realistic colour experience, displaying accurate skin tones. In addition to this, the phone features Generative AI theming capabilities that allow users to create unique wallpapers.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, as confirmed by the company. An earlier leak hinted that the phone may have 12GB of RAM. The device is expected to have a 4,500mAh battery, which will support 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

