Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Noise has announced the launch of a new smartwatch in India. The newly launched Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus smartwatch comes with a 2-inch HD display and a wide range of health and fitness features. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus smartwatch India price and availability

The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus is available in six colour variants: Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Vintage Brown, Space Blue, Elite Black and Elite Silver. It is priced at Rs 1,199 and available for purchase via Flipkart and Noise's official website.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus smartwatch specifications

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus features a 2-inch HD display with 240 x 282 pixels resolution. It has a sleek metallic build with a glossy shine on the dial. The smartwatch offers TruSync Technology and BT v5.3 connectivity.

The device has a functional crown for easy navigation and quick access to the dial pad and recent call logs. It can store up to ten contacts for convenient calling.

The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus offers health monitoring features, including a heart rate monitor, SpO2, sleep pattern, and stress levels. It also offers over 150 watch faces and over 100 sports modes.

The watch is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance and promises a battery life of up to 7 days.

Meanwhile, Noise in collaboration with Airtel Payments Bank and Mastercard has launched a new smartwatch that will enable users to make contactless payments in India.

The Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch is now available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,999 in black, grey, and blue colours. If you already have an Airtel Payments Bank savings account, you can buy the smartwatch directly from the Airtel Thanks App. For new customers, who don't have an account yet, you can open one digitally on the Airtel Thanks App and then proceed to order the smartwatch.

