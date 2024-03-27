Vivo T3 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, offer, availability

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo T3 5G

Vivo recently launched its Vivo T3 5G smartphone in India. Now, within a week of its launch, the smartphone is available for sale in the country. The newly launched smartphone succeeds the Vivo T2 5G, launched last year in the country. Vivo T3 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support, AMOLED display, dual rear camera unit, and much more. Here are all the details about offers, prices, and availability of the Vivo T3 5G.

Vivo T3 5G India price, offers, and availability

The Vivo T3 5G comes in two colour options: Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo T3 5G is priced at Rs 19,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 21,999. The smartphone can be purchased from the Vivo India online store and Flipkart.

Interested buyers can avail a flat discount of Rs 2000 on the purchase of the smartphone by using SBI, ICICI, and HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Buyers can also avail Rs 2000 exchange bonus. However, this offer cannot be combined with the card offer.

Buyers who are interested in purchasing the smartphone from the Vivo store will get Vivo XE710 earphones worth Rs 699 for free.

Vivo T3 5G specifications

The Vivo T3 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on FuntouchOS 14, which is based on Android 14. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

On the rear, it has a dual camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED flash unit. Additionally, it is equipped with a 16MP front camera housed in a centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C. It also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

