TRAI releases recommendations for streamlining M2M eSIM in India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday proposed a regulatory framework to boost the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication landscape in India. This comes as the rollout of 5G services opens doors for M2M applications in sectors like agriculture, transportation, and healthcare.

Focus on Security and Flexibility:

As per the recommendations, TRAI has prioritised security through robust Know Your Customer (KYC) norms to safeguard networks, prevent fraud, and strengthen the M2M eSIM ecosystem. In addition to this, the framework allows for eSIM profile switching and swapping of Subscription Manager - Service Provider (SM-SR). This empowers users and fosters healthy competition within the industry.

Recommendations for Growth:

These recommendations, sought by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), aim to facilitate the orderly development of India's M2M eSIM segment and nurture a domestic ecosystem. As per the recommendation, imported devices using M2M eSIM on international roaming in India must switch to Indian telecom service provider (TSP) profiles within six months of activation or device ownership change.

Flexibility for Domestic Devices:

For domestically imported devices, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and M2M service providers (M2MSPs) will have the freedom to choose Indian TSP profiles for installation on M2M eSIMs.

901.XX IMSI Series on Hold:

TRAI has temporarily deferred the use of the 901.XX IMSI series allocated by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to Indian entities for M2M services in India, citing implementation challenges.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently revised the guidelines for mobile number portability (MNP), which are set to take effect on July 1. The move is part of efforts to combat SIM swap fraud prevalent in India. Under the new rules, users who have acquired a new SIM card due to theft or damage and subsequently purchased another SIM card will not be able to port to a new SIM within the following 7 days.

