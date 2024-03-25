Top TWS earbuds under Rs 3000 from Realme, OnePlus, JBL, more you can buy in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TWS earbuds under Rs 3000

True wireless earbuds have become a popular choice for enjoying music and making voice calls without any wires. A pair of true wireless earbuds offers better sound quality and comfort compared to traditional wired ones. True wireless earbuds free you from the hassle of tangled wires, and if you love music or spend most of your day with headphones on, then wireless earbuds will suit your needs in various ways. So, for all the music or movie fans, here are some amazing wireless earbuds under Rs 3,000.

Realme Buds T300

Image Source : FILERealme Buds T300

These earbuds are equipped with a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver and feature 30dB Active Noise Cancellation and 360° Spatial Audio Effect. They offer up to 40 hours of battery life and support for fast charging, which allows users to enjoy 7 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. They also offer a 50ms ultra-low latency, Dolby Atmos support, and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. In addition to this, they are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They are currently available for Rs 2,299.

Honor Choice X5

Image Source : FILEHonor Choice X5

These earbuds are 10mm drivers and feature up to 30dB of Active Noise Cancellation. They offer up to 35 hours of battery life and pack 45mAh battery in earphones and 460mAh battery in the charging box. These earbuds also offer Low-Latency Game Mode with the AAC HD codec, Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and IP54 for dust and water resistance. They are currently available for Rs 1,999.

CMF Buds Pro

Image Source : FILECMF Buds Pro

These earbuds come with 10mm Dynamic bass boost and feature up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation. They offer up to 39 hours of total battery life and up to 3.7 hours of playback on 10 minutes of charging. These earbuds come with 6HD mics with clear voice technology, Bluetooth version 5.3, and IP54 dust and water resistance rating. They are currently available for Rs 2,499.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Image Source : FILEOnePlus Nord Buds 2

These earbuds come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with Titanized vibrating diaphragm and have up to 25db Active Noise Cancellation. it packs 480mAh battery in the charging case and a 41mAh battery in the earphones. They offer total playback time of up to 27 hours with the ANC on and up to 36 hours with the ANC on. It gives 5 hours of playback time with 10 minutes of charge. It features dual-mic design and IP55 dust and water-resistant rating. They are currently available for Rs 2,999.

JBL Wave Flex

Image Source : FILEJBL Wave Flex

These earbuds come with 12mm drives with JBL Deep Bass sound and feature Ambient aware and voice aware technology. It gives total 32hrs of playback time (8 hours in the earbuds and 24 in the case). They give 2 hours of playback time on a 10-minute charge. These earbuds come with IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and the charging case has IPX2 rating. They are currently available for Rs 2,998.

