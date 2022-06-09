TikTok Update can now help stop your infinite scrolling

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TikTok

TikTok has been adding up a series of new updates to the platform lately. In a recent addition, the platform has announced that they are adding and updating the platform to stop the user to go through the infinite feed scrolling.

The new update will enable the user to experience the time- they will be spending on the platform. It will show a reminder to the user to post evaluating the total time of using the short format video platform, by the users.

This update has been made to safeguard the users from the existing daily limits for browsing the platform. This is worth mentioning that the Teenage users between the age bracket of 13 to 17 years will get to use the screen time limiting tool if they spend time above 100 minutes (1hour 40 minutes) in the app in a single day.

TikTok is further adding a new screen time dashboard which will display a summary of app usage as per the time and breaks.

TikTok’s new features have been designed to help the users in managing the time they spent on them.

Also, Apple and Google- have also allowed for the app limits to be set on the iOS and Android devices.