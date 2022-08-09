Thomson launches small home appliances, starting at Rs 899: Juicer, electric cooker, room heater, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thomson launches small home appliances, starting at Rs 899

In the continuation of its successful penetration into the Indian TV market since 2018, Thomson- a French consumer electronics brand has forayed into the small home appliances segment. All the Thomson appliances are available on Flipkart.

As part of the launch, Thomson has introduced a wide range of appliances across the kitchen appliances segment which includes (to name a few):

Juice mixers

Sandwich makers

Electric cooker

Geysers

room heaters

dry and steam irons and more

The product pricing:

Iron: Rs 899 - 999

Juicer Mixer Grinder (500 Watt, 3 Jars): Rs 1,599

Pop-up toaster: Rs 949

Sandwich maker: Rs 899

The new product categories will be appliances available at affordable prices and bring Thomson’s French touch to Indian kitchens.

Today, Indians are increasingly preferring to invest in home appliances contributing to the growth of the market. The demand for small kitchen appliances in India is growing on account of the rising base of the middle class and rich Indian consumers, improving consumer lifestyle, growing awareness about energy-efficient and eco-friendly appliances, and high technological advancements in small kitchen appliances.

Hari G. Kumar, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, “Over the past few years, consumers have increasingly demonstrated the preference for efficient and durable appliances that simplify household work. Along with metro cities, tier 3 cities and beyond have also contributed to a surge in demand for small home appliances. As Flipkart looks to fulfil the changing customer preference for these products, the new range from Thomson will expand our best-in-class product selection for customers while affordably delivering superior quality.”

