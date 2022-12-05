Vodafone Idea Plans which comes with Amazon Prime subscription: Rs 501, Rs 701 and more

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering plans which are bundled with Amazon Prime subscription for the users. Earlier, it was reported that Airtel was the only telecom player who used to come bundled with the Amazon Prime subscription with its prepaid plans, whereas, Jio and Vi were bundled with the same for its postpaid plans.
Currently, Vi has three postpaid plans with which you can get a free Amazon Prime subscription. These are:
Vi Max branded postpaid plans which offer you to access multiple other OTT platforms. Here are a few of the plans you must know about if you are planning to have an Amazon Prime subscription for free.
Vi Rs 501 Plan:
- This plan is bundled with 90GB of data
- Supports unlimited calls
- Limit of 3000 SMS
- Plan valid for 28 days
- Free Amazon Prime membership for six months
- The other OTT subscription like:
- Disney+ Hotstar mobile for a year
- Vi Movies & TV
- Hungama Music in Vi app
- Vi Games Gold
- Other benefits:
- Ability to jump queues when at Vi stores
- Priority customer service (20 seconds call pickup)
Vi Rs 701 Plan
- Almost similar to Rs 501 plan
- Here, the user will get unlimited data
- OTT subscriptions include:
- Disney+ Hotstar Super
- Vi Movies & TV
- Hungama Music in Vi app
- Vi Games Gold
- Wall Street Journal access for one-year
Vi Rs 1,101 Plan
- The REDX 1101 plan comes with unlimited data
- The plan bundles with unlimited voice calling
- 3000 SMS per month
- OTT subscriptions included:
- Amazon Prime subscription for 6 months
- Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription
- SonyLIV Premium
- Vi Movies & TV
- Hungama Music in Vi app
- Vi Games Gold are included in this plan as an additional benefit.
- Since this is a REDX plan, users will get complimentary access to airport lounges (4 times/year, including 1 international)
- An international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 valid for 7 days
- MakeMyTrip discounts
- Wall Street Journal access for one-year