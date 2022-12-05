Vodafone Idea Plans which comes with Amazon Prime subscription: Rs 501, Rs 701 and more

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA REDX

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering plans which are bundled with Amazon Prime subscription for the users. Earlier, it was reported that Airtel was the only telecom player who used to come bundled with the Amazon Prime subscription with its prepaid plans, whereas, Jio and Vi were bundled with the same for its postpaid plans.

Currently, Vi has three postpaid plans with which you can get a free Amazon Prime subscription. These are:

Vi Max branded postpaid plans which offer you to access multiple other OTT platforms. Here are a few of the plans you must know about if you are planning to have an Amazon Prime subscription for free.

Vi Rs 501 Plan:

This plan is bundled with 90GB of data

Supports unlimited calls

Limit of 3000 SMS

Plan valid for 28 days

Free Amazon Prime membership for six months

The other OTT subscription like: Disney+ Hotstar mobile for a year Vi Movies & TV Hungama Music in Vi app Vi Games Gold

Other benefits: Ability to jump queues when at Vi stores Priority customer service (20 seconds call pickup)



Vi Rs 701 Plan

Almost similar to Rs 501 plan

Here, the user will get unlimited data

OTT subscriptions include: Disney+ Hotstar Super Vi Movies & TV Hungama Music in Vi app

Vi Games Gold

Wall Street Journal access for one-year

Vi Rs 1,101 Plan

The REDX 1101 plan comes with unlimited data

The plan bundles with unlimited voice calling

3000 SMS per month

OTT subscriptions included: Amazon Prime subscription for 6 months Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription SonyLIV Premium Vi Movies & TV Hungama Music in Vi app

Vi Games Gold are included in this plan as an additional benefit.

Since this is a REDX plan, users will get complimentary access to airport lounges (4 times/year, including 1 international)

An international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 valid for 7 days

MakeMyTrip discounts

Wall Street Journal access for one-year

