These Airtel prepaid plans with 1 year validity will shield you from upcoming tariff hike

India’s second largest telecom operator, Airtel, is likely to increase the prices of its plans after the conclusion of Lok Sabha election. Before the tariff hike, Airtel subscribers can recharge with year-long validity plans to save themselves from spending more money for the same benefits. Airtel currently offers three prepaid plans for Rs 3359, 2999 and 1799. All these plans come with 365 days of validity. Here are all the details about these plans to help you choose better.

Airtel Rs 3359 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 3359 plan is not only the telco's best in terms of benefits and validity, but it is also the most expensive. The plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. Additional benefits comprise Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The plan offers a service validity of 365 days.

Airtel Rs 2999 prepaid plan

The Rs 2999 plan includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. It also offers unlimited 5G data, access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. This plan is valid for 365 days.

Airtel Rs 1799 prepaid plan

The Rs 1799 plan is currently the most affordable yearly validity plan from Airtel. It includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and access to Wynk Music. This plan is also valid for 365 days.

Meanwhile, Airtel has recently introduced the 'Emergency Validity Loan' facility, now available to the company’s prepaid customers. With this facility, Airtel subscribers can get 1.5GB of data and unlimited calling throughout the country for one day without needing to recharge.

This facility will be beneficial for subscribers who may not be able to recharge before their prepaid validity expires, allowing them to access emergency services in such scenarios.

