The Pokemon Company hits a record-breaking Fiscal year, set to release a number engaging games

Image Source : POKEMON.COM The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company, the creators of the Pokemon Go mobile game has reported the success of their fiscal year.

Alike every year, the company shared the performance in the previous fiscal year- either bad or good. As per the recent reports, the company has stated that they have proven to be a success in the market and had taken sever good moves which resulted in fruitful for the entire company.

The Pokemon Company further reported that the previous fiscal year which ended on 28 February 2022, reached another milestone and become another record for the organisation.

The company’s sales upscaled by over 70%, compared to the previous fiscal year ended on 28 Feb 2021. The Pokemon Company reported a profit of around 59 billion yen (which is around 460 million USD).

The net profit made by the company was eye-popping, whereas the Pokemon Company marked a net profit of 41billion yen (which is around 320 million USD), which makes it around a 123% increase when compared to the previous year’s earnings.

The company is set to release several more engaging games based on Pokemons and more. Hence, we can speculate how the company is going to perform in the next fiscal year.