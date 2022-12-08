Telegram Update brings 'No-SIM Signup' feature and more: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Telegram

Telegram Messenger has announced new features in its latest update which also includes the 'No-SIM Signup' feature in the country.

About the feature

The 'No-SIM Signup' feature will enable the user to communicate with others without disclosing their phone numbers to them personally or in mass forums, the company said in a statement.

The new feature will enable users to sign-up for a Telegram account without a SIM card to further improve users' safety on the platform and create the highest level of privacy. The users can log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform.

Other Features

Other than 'No-SIM Signup', the messaging platform has introduced more features like:

'Auto-Delete All Chats'

'Topics 2.0'

'Temporary QR codes’ and more.

'Auto-Delete All Chats

Earlier, users were able to delete individual chats but now with the latest update, and with the introduction of the 'Auto-Delete All Chats' feature, they can set an auto-delete timer which will enable the users to automatically remove the messages in all the new chats.

Topics 2.0

With the 'Topics 2.0' feature, group admins with more than 99 members can organise discussions into topics followed by a two-column mode interface to enable users to find current chats easily while browsing topics.

Temporary QR codes

'Temporary QR codes' update will help users to temporarily generate QR codes to quickly connect with people around them without showing their phone numbers.

"iOS users can use Emoji search, alike Android users, to find the perfect emoji, including those from custom packs," Telegram said.

"Now premium users can enjoy and express themselves more in messages, reactions and statuses with 10 more custom emoji packs designed by Telegram artists," it added.

