Telegram: Here are the 7 security features you must know about

Telegram has a number of unexplored privacy tools which could help you to experience safe and secured user experience. Here are 7 best privacy features to look for.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam Noida Updated on: August 22, 2022 16:10 IST
Telegram
Image Source : PIXABAY Telegram

Telegram has been gaining popularity over the years, because of a number of benefits- like stickers, security, using the platform to have a photo backup and more. The platform has proved to be an ideal alternative to messaging platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Also, users have been migrating to Telegram in order to avoid Meta’s privacy policies which were being questioned by the users.  

Telegram, on the other hand, has a number of privacy tools which could give you the experience to share your details safely and securly. So let us know about the 7 different features that are best for security and must be enabled immediately:

1. Chat Security- Secret Chat Feature

Telegram chats are not end-to-end encrypted by default, which means we have to activate the feature called 'Secret Chats', which are protected by end-to-end encryption.

You can activate the encryption service by:

  • opening any chat in Telegram
  • Then tap on the contact’s name which is the three-dots icon 
  • Click on the Start Secret Chat

Your contact will receive a secret chat request, and once they accept and approve the same, the conversation will be private.

There are some inconveniences with Telegram’s Secret Chat feature which does not work on all devices. Hence, you might be able to start these chats from your smartphone but not from the desktop app of Telegram. 

The Secret Chat feature is a device-specific feature. This means, that if you start a chat from an iPhone, you will not be able to see it on your Android.

2. Nobody Feature

Telegram gives you another security feature which helps you to hide your phone number from everyone. To activate the same, you have to follow the steps below:

  • Go to Telegram settings 
  • Click on Privacy and Security 
  • Phone Number
  • Select Nobody to hide your number from everyone

3. Profile Photo- Edit feature
When we update a profile picture on Telegram, it gets stored in the profile and anyone can view them. If you are interested to get your privacy upgraded, then you can tap your profile picture and hit on Edit. 

For iPhone users, you can delete the old pictures by tapping the trash icon, which has been placed on the bottom right corner of the page. For Android users, the same could be done by tapping the three dots in the top-right corner where you could choose to Delete the selected image.

4. Stop forwarded texts
If someone forwards one of your texts to someone else on Telegram, then the app includes a link to your profile with the forwarded message. 

You can also stop this by following the steps below:

  • Go to Telegram settings 
  • Then go to Privacy and Security 
  • Then click on Forwarded Messages
  • Select Nobody option for removing the link

Although your name will still be attached to the forwarded messages, to upgrade your security- you could update your Telegram bio by changing your name to either just the initials or renaming it to your nickname.

5. Stop unwanted calls 
Telegram calls could be a good alternative to regular phone calls, but only if you would like to have them. But if in case you do not want to use the calling feature, then you can certainly disable the same. 

Here are the steps to follow: 

  • Go to Telegram settings 
  • Privacy and Security 
  • Click on Calls
  • Now select Nobody

6. Unwanted telegram Groups
You can stop yourself from being added to strange and unknown Telegram groups by following the steps below:

  • Go to Telegram settings 
  • Select Privacy and Security 
  • Groups & Channels 
  • Now select My Contacts

7. Delete contacts stored on Telegram servers
If you have given access to your contacts for using the address book, by mistake, then you can easily delete all of your saved contacts from the platform. Here are the steps to follow:

  • Go to Telegram settings 
  • Click on Privacy and Security 
  • Then click on Data Settings 
  • Delete Synced Contacts

 

 

