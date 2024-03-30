Tecno Camon 30 to launch with 12GB RAM and 70W fast charging: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE tecno camon 20

Tecno, a smartphone manufacturer, has been making waves in the industry by consistently launching several power pack devices in the Indian market, over the past few years. This is worth noting that the tech company stands out by offering flagship and premium features at competitive prices.

Now, Tecno is expanding its portfolio to include foldable smartphones, aiming to cater to the evolving needs of consumers, including those in India.

Upcoming launch of two powerful smartphones

Tecno has been gearing up to introduce two new smartphones which have been designed for the Indian market. These handsets are expected to offer impressive features like for up to 12GB of RAM.

The recently unveiled Tecno Camon 30 series was first unleashed at the Mobile World Congress 2024 highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and advancement in its product offerings.

Certification spotted on BIS

The Tecno Camon 30 5G and Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G were spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, which signalled an imminent launch in the Indian market.

Although the company has not provided official details as per the release dates, the certification listings hint at an impending arrival.

Tecno Camon 30 5G: Features

The Tecno Camon 30 5G is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD Plus resolution. Powered by a 7020 processor, the handset will feature up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Furthermore, the device has been backed by a 5000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support. On the photography front, it comes with a triple camera setup consisting of two 50MP cameras and an AI lens with a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the rear end.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G: Feature

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G comes with a 6.78-inch display and a higher 1.5K resolution. Powered by a Dimension 8200 Ultra processor, the device has been paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Backed by a 5000mAh battery, the device comes with 70W fast charging support and a triple camera setup for the 50-megapixel shooter on the rear panel.

