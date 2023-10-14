Saturday, October 14, 2023
     
Tech tips: Know how to install Android 14 Beta on Nothing Phone (2)

This user-friendly guide ensures that Nothing Phone (2) users can seamlessly transition between beta and stable versions, optimising their user experience based on individual preferences and needs.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2023 16:15 IST
Image Source : FILE How to install Android 14 Beta on Nothing Phone (2): A step-by-step guide

Nothing, the London-based tech company, has officially released the highly anticipated Nothing OS based on Android 14 in beta for Phone (2) users worldwide. The latest iteration, Nothing OS 2.5, is now accessible in Open beta, allowing enthusiastic Phone (2) users to experience the cutting-edge features and functionalities firsthand.

However, to install the beta software on their Nothing Phone (2), users must first enroll in the beta program. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get started with the installation process:

Enrolling in Nothing OS 2.5 Beta

  1.    Begin by downloading and installing Nothing OS version 2.0.3 on your Nothing Phone (2).
  2.    Access the provided APK link here 
  3.    Navigate to Settings → System → Update to Beta version.
  4.    Tap "Check for new version" and follow the prompts to initiate the installation process.
  5.    Share your valuable feedback by going to Settings > System > Feedback or engage in discussions at nothing.community

Important Considerations for Beta Software Installation

While this beta software promises an exclusive sneak peek into the upcoming features, users must exercise caution due to the experimental nature of the release. It is crucial to acknowledge that beta versions may contain bugs and potential issues that could impact data integrity or even necessitate a factory reset. In rare cases, improper installation may lead to phone malfunctions.

Hence, users are advised to proceed with utmost care and bear personal risk when installing the beta software. Additionally, a complete data backup is strongly recommended before initiating the installation process.

Rolling Back to Stable Version

In the event that users find the beta software unsatisfactory due to bugs or glitches, or wish to return to a stable version, they can follow these steps:

  1. Prior to initiating the rollback process, it is imperative to conduct a comprehensive data backup, as the rollback entails a factory reset and all unsaved data will be lost.
  2. Download the designated rollback package for Nothing OS 2.0.3
  3. Navigate to Settings > System > Update to Beta version.
  4. Tap "Import file" and select the previously downloaded package.

