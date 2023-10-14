WhatsApp's latest addition: Privacy call relay feature on iOS and Android | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp launches privacy call relay feature on iOS, Android

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, has introduced a valuable security enhancement to shield users from potential location tracking by malicious actors. The new feature focuses on safeguarding the user's IP address during calls, adding an extra layer of defense against privacy breaches.

According to insights from WABetaInfo, a reputable source for WhatsApp updates, the platform has begun rolling out the privacy call relay feature to a select group of beta testers. This new capability can be found within the "Advanced" section, newly integrated into the privacy settings menu. By activating the "protect IP address in call" option, users can substantially reduce the risk of unauthorised parties determining their location.

While this added privacy measure is commendable, it's important to note that it might marginally impact call quality. This is due to the encryption and routing processes necessitated by the feature as calls are routed through WhatsApp servers. Nevertheless, this trade-off is a small price to pay for the enhanced protection of sensitive information.

This innovation is particularly crucial when engaging in WhatsApp calls with unfamiliar contacts, as it significantly raises the difficulty level for any potential attempts at location tracking. It provides peace of mind, assuring users that their private details remain shielded, even in conversations with less familiar contacts.

For Android users, this can be accessed through the Google Play Store, while iOS users can find it on the TestFlight app. The report indicates that the feature will gradually roll out to a wider user base in the coming days.

By fortifying IP address protection, WhatsApp empowers users with a vital tool to defend against potential privacy breaches, particularly in unfamiliar call scenarios.

