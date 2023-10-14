Google's mini game adds extra excitement to India-Pakistan World Cup match: Here's how to play

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Engage in cricket fever with Google's special mini-cup game

In the highly anticipated clash of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, India is set to face off against Pakistan. The excitement among fans has reached an all-time high, and Google is stepping in to enhance the experience. The tech giant has recently introduced a special mini-game for fans to show their support for their favorite team.

To join in the fun, fans can simply grab their mobile phones and head to Google Search. By typing "India vs Pakistan," they'll spot a blue-colored cricket ball nestled in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tapping on the ball will unveil a screen where fans can choose to align themselves with either Team India or Team Pakistan. Once chosen, they'll take to the virtual field, facing off against a cunning bird trying to trick them out.

ALSO READ | Apple's new MacBook with M3 chip: Here's what we know so far

Every successful hit will be counted as a run, allowing users to compete for the highest score. They can proudly share their achievements with friends and family, adding to the excitement of the match.

The event is anticipated to last approximately 8 hours, providing cricket enthusiasts with ample time to catch the action on their mobile devices. Telecom companies have also rolled out special plans tailored for the World Cup, ensuring fans can stay connected without worrying about data usage.

ALSO READ | Samsung set to unveil Galaxy A05s on October 18 in India: Expected features and more

For those looking to catch the match for free, Disney Plus Hotstar is the go-to platform. It holds the exclusive digital rights to stream the matches on its mobile app and official website. However, it's important to note that while mobile streaming is complimentary, the resolution may be capped at HD quality.

Latest Technology News